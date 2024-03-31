Conor McGregor warned leg injury will haunt him in UFC comeback fight this summer: ‘There’s a psychological effect’

Former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor has been warned of the “psychological effect” his leg fracture suffered three years ago will have on him – as well as haunt him in his expected return to the Octagon later this summer, by fellow ex-UFC champion, Chris Weidman.

Weidman, a former undisputed middleweight gold holder, himself turned in a dubious and controversial unanimous decision win over Bruno Silva on the main card of UFC Atlantic City overnight, suffering a devastating compound fracture of his right tibia and fibula back in a 2021 loss to Uriah Hall.

As for McGregor, the Dubliner has been sidelined since 2021 to boot akin to Weidman, himself fracturing his left tibia and fibula in a second round doctor’s stoppage TKO defeat to former interim champion, Dustin Poirier.

Chris Weidman issues advice to Conor McGregor

And expected to take on Michael Chandler this summer in a return to the Octagon, Crumlin striker, McGregor has been warned that his prior leg injury will likely haunt him in his return to the sport by Weidman, who himself suffered injuries in his own return against Brad Tavares last summer.

“I know he (Conor McGregor) watched my fight,” Chris Weidman told MMA Fighting during a recent interview. “I think he probably learned a lot watching my fight (against Brad Tavares). Some of the red flags of what to be prepared for, for whoever he fights, and also maybe you’re not going to be able to throw back as much as you want. Or now, be prepared that could be something you have to deal with, so really train on kicking back.”

“You want that to be second nature when you’re in there,” Weidman explained. “For me, I thought I was good with that, but I wasn’t. I would have really worked at it more and realize there is a psychological effect when you break your leg in half like that. So, you need to really get that habit back strong and focus on that. I don’t really thinking I need to say much. He should just watch my last fight and learn from that.” (H/T BJPENN.com)

