Conor McGregor put Rafael Dos Anjos on blast for wanting Dana White to give him the BMF belt.

Jorge Masvidal won the BMF belt over Nate Diaz at UFC 244. After reports suggested that Masvidal got into an altercation with Colby Covington and allegedly sucker-punched the top welterweight contender, Dos Anjos called for the BMF title to be stripped from ‘Gamebred’. Taking to Twitter, dos Anjos asked Dana White to give him the belt following the incident.

You’re either a BMF or you’re a sucker puncher.

Can’t be both. @danawhite time to hand that belt to me. — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) March 24, 2022

Conor McGregor wasted no time in sharing his thoughts as he reignited rivalry with his former opponent. In a now-deleted tweet, the former two-division world champion responded to Dos Anjos:

“Pulled out with a sore toe in what would have been the biggest fight of your bloodline’s existence. Past, present, and future. You are never eligible.”

McGregor is referencing UFC 196 when the two were supposed to square off in the cage at a time when the Brazilian was the lightweight champ while the Irishman was the featherweight champ. ‘The Mystic Mac’ was aiming for the double-champ status but RDA had to pull out of the fight due to a broken foot.

Conor McGregor has been recovering swiftly after suffering a broken leg in his last bout against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. Rafael Dos Anjos returned to the cage earlier this month after a year’s hiatus when he outscored Renato Moicano at UFC 272. Dos Anjos expressed his desire to rebook a match-up against McGregor saying, “I think the world that we live in right now, that fight would make a lot of sense.

“I was on a 16-month layoff, Conor broke his leg and is coming back in the summer. Conor is a big name, he sells a lot of pay-per-views, that would be a big money fight.

“We have a history too. I’m looking for names that make me want to go to the gym and train. I don’t want to fight names that don’t interest me, so I think he would be the fight that would motivate me to work hard.” (transcribed by Mirror)

Dana White was clear on making the BMF belt a one-off and has given no indications for its return.

While Masvidal looks set to keep the belt without any defenses, a possible fight against RDA may be out of the question in the near future following his recent charges of aggravated battery and criminal mischief. Conor McGregor has a few options for his return with Poirier and Nate Diaz running favorite.

He has expressed his willingness to fight Kamaru Usman and a possible fight against RDA could make sense for the Irishman.

