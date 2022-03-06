Click To Subscribe To LowKick on YouTube

Rafael dos Anjos put on a dominant performance against late-replacement opponent Renato Moicano at UFC 272.

The former lightweight champion used his wrestling and aggressive ground strikes to dictate the bout from the first bell.

Referee Marc Goddard looked like he wanted to stop the fight on a couple of occasions but he ultimately allowed Moicano to see out the five-round fight.

Check out the highlights.

READ MORE:  Umar Nurmagomedov Moves To 14-0, Submits Brian Kelleher - UFC 272 Highlights
For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.
Jordan Ellis
A lifelong fight fan from Liverpool, England who has been covering mixed martial arts (MMA) and boxing for several years. Follow @JordanEllisUK on Twitter for all the latest fight news, views, interviews and live event coverage.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR