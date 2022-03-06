Rafael dos Anjos put on a dominant performance against late-replacement opponent Renato Moicano at UFC 272.

The former lightweight champion used his wrestling and aggressive ground strikes to dictate the bout from the first bell.

Referee Marc Goddard looked like he wanted to stop the fight on a couple of occasions but he ultimately allowed Moicano to see out the five-round fight.

Check out the highlights.

Rafael dos Anjos 🇧🇷 walk out song "Fight to Survive" by Survivor (Bloodsport theme Song) #UFC272 pic.twitter.com/lLaigECV5g — Pós-Luta (@PosLuta) March 6, 2022

5:00am UK 🇬🇧 time.

That knockdown via a kick to the head from Dos Anjos to Moicano. #UFC272 #UFC #fightnight pic.twitter.com/75INF99byW — NiallWINTER (@NiallWiNTER77) March 6, 2022

