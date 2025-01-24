Conor McGregor reveals plan for imminent debut fight with the BKFC: ‘You’ll just hear my music, no promotion’

Former two-division UFC champion, Conor McGregor has claimed he will make good on a long-rumored move to the BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) in the coming future — and plans to fight a “random” bout on the card, without any promotion of his return to boot.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight titleholder and featherweight gold holder during his tenure with the UFC, appeared at a press conference overnight in Philadelphia, promoting this weekend’s BKFC Knucklemania V headliner between former-foe, Eddie Alvarez and Octagon veteran, Jeremy Stephens.

Yet to book his return to the Octagon amid links to a fall comeback by UFC CEO, Dana White, McGregor was forced out of a June return fight last summer, after fracturing a toe just weeks out from a headliner with rival, Michael Chandler during International Fight Week.

Conor McGregor has welcomed the chance to make a surprise BKFC outing

However, speaking with The Schmo overnight on the East Coast, Conor McGregor once more teased a potential debut in the ring under the banner of the BKFC — which he owns a percentage of, the Dubliner teased an imminent outing in the promotion, in a surprise outing.

“One of these days, yeah, one of these days, you’ll just hear my music come on to the stage here to fight in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship,” Conor McGregor said. “And now I come with me fist wrapped, with no gloves, and I fight. Out of nowhere. No promo, no nothing. Just fighting, a random fight on a card. That’s going to be where my future holds And, you know, legal, legal, making claims and all this bollocks, that’s for p*ssies.”

As for a potential debut fight in the promotion, McGregor has been continually linked with a showdown with long-time rival, Stephens — who claimed he would love the chance to take out his “boss” in a future pairing.

“So I feel like if I just stay focused keep this championship mindset and things dialled in, you know Saturday night it’s the only thing that I’m worried about I go in there and I do my job and I handle f*cking business, bro,” Jeremy Stephens explained. “I mean who better bro who better right, you know, a lot of people like oh the f*ck’s this guy. But look, he (Conor McGregor) got taken out by calf kicks. He’s been knocked out. Like I’ve continued to grow like I’ve continued to put myself in there I’ve continued to rise and do this and you know, it’s all leading to this moment life is good;”