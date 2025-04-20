Paddy Pimblett balloons in weight after UFC 314, reveals massive 40lbs gain after fight

Off the back of his most high-profile win at UFC 314, Paddy Pimblett has once more ballooned up in weight in the immediate aftermath of his return — piling on more than 40lbs after his dominant win over Michael Chandler earlier this month.

Pimblett, who has earned himself the number eight rank in the official lightweight pile, co-headlined UFC 314 earlier this month, taking out former vacant title challenger, Chandler in the pair’s grudge match in Miami.

Racking up another consecutive victory, Liverpool grappler, Pimblett did so in emphatic fashion. Dominating the veteran, Chandler over the course of three rounds, the former Cage Warriors champion managed to submit the ex-Bellator MMA king with a rear-naked choke.

And lining up a potential title-eliminator in his return to action, Pimblett welcomed fights with former interim champion, Justin Gaethje, as well as former undisputed gold holder, Charles Oliveira, as well as the retiring, Dustin Poirier.

But previously competing at the featherweight limit, it may not be too long, it seems before Pimblett may be forced to the welterweight limit in the future.

Paddy Pimblett reveals massive weight gain after UFC 314

Revealing he currently walks around in the region of 198lbs following his UFC 314 win, Pimblett told Octagon announcer, Bruce Buffer he had gained in excess of 40lbs in the day since his win over Chandler in ‘The Sunshine State.

I had about five milkshakes after the fight, literally,” Paddy Pimblett said on the IT’S TIME!!! podcast. This morning, I woke up at 198lbs, which is fat.

“That’s about the heaviest I get. I don’t ever really touch 200lbs,” Paddy Pimblett continued. “Only in the [United] States. In the States, that food, it makes me into a machine. I’m just massive in the States, but when I’m back in the UK, the highest I’ll reach is 195lbs or something like that.”