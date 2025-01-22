Jeremy Stephens welcomes grudge fight with Conor McGregor in the BKFC: ‘He got taken out by calf kicks’

Part of an in famous history dating back 9 years, Jeremy Stephens has echoed claims he would welcome the chance to settle his long-standing beef with former UFC champion, Conor McGregor in a massive showdown in the BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) — poking fun at his 2021 knockout loss to Dustin Poirier.

Stephens, who makes his return to combat sports this weekend on hostile soil in Philadelphia, is slated to headline BKFC Knucklemania V against former lightweight champion and soon-to-be common-opponent, Eddie Alvarez in a massive grudge fight.

Most recently making the walk under the David Feldman-led — and McGregor-sponsored promotion back in September, Stephens moved to 2-0 in the ring with a unanimous decision win over Bobby Taylor.

And in his promotional bow, Iowa native, Stephens forced an impressive third round corner stoppage TKO win over former UFC bantamweight contender, Jimmie Rivera.

Jeremy Stephens again plays up grudge fight with Conor McGregor

Just days out from his grudge fight with Pennslyvania favorite, Alvarez, Stephens has once more touched on the topic of eventually settling his rivalry with McGregor — particularly in the BKFC, claiming he would love the opportunity to take out his “boss”.

“So here I am still doing it not showing any signs of slowing down and living the dream bro,” Jeremy Stephens told Ariel Helwani for Uncrowned. “And you know, hopefully, I get a chance to beat up my f*cking boss, too.

"Hopefully I get a chance to beat up my fucking boss… Look, he got taken out by calf kicks, he's been knocked out… I've continued to rise and do this. It's all leading to this moment."



Could we see Jeremy Stephens take on Conor McGregor in BKFC?👀 pic.twitter.com/FEV04WVFRr — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 22, 2025

“So I feel like if I just stay focused keep this championship mindset and things dialled in, you know Saturday night it’s the only thing that I’m worried about I go in there and I do my job and I handle f*cking business, bro,” Jeremy Stephens explained. “I mean who better bro who better right, you know, a lot of people like oh the f*ck’s this guy. But look, he (Conor McGregor) got taken out by calf kicks. He’s been knocked out. Like I’ve continued to grow like I’ve continued to put myself in there I’ve continued to rise and do this and you know, it’s all leading to this moment life is good;”