Ian Machado Garry takes a shot at UFC veterans Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington

UFC star Ian Machado Garry has taken a shot at UFC veterans, and former champions, Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington.

As we know, Ian Machado Garry is a top contender in the welterweight division. He’s also set to take on Carlos Prates this weekend in the main event of UFC Kansas City, as he attempts to bounce back following his competitive loss at the hands of Shavkat Rakhmonov.

One thing that’s true about Ian Machado Garry is that he’s an incredibly confident individual. He is one of the most outspoken fighters in his division, and if he’s able to get to the point where he’s challenging for the belt, you’d have to think things will only escalate.

In a recent interview, Ian Machado Garry turned his focus to Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington in an interesting twist.

Ian Machado Garry goes after Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington

“We’re getting out with the old and in with the new,” Garry told CBS Sports. We’re getting rid of these people that are just trying to stay relevant like Kamaru and Colby, just trying to maintain relevancy by just talking on podcasts and trying to slag off Paddy Pimblett. That’s all they are now. They don’t want to fight. They’re not fighters anymore, they’re done.

“You’ve got people like Leon (Edwards), and I f*cking hate to say this but Gilbert (Burns), who just haven’t had the best run lately, and you’ve got these young, hungry killers coming up. The likes of me, Prates, (Michael) Morales, Sean Brady, Shavkat (Rakhmonov), Jack (Della Maddalena), and you’re just seeing what the welterweight division is turning into for the next decade because these guys, they’re going to be around for a long time. They’re all talented everywhere.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Get ready for some heated replies, folks.