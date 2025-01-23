Conor McGregor is Here to ‘Summon the Gods’ in Bizarre BKFC Speech

The party doesn’t start until Conor McGregor shows up.

McGregor showed up late for Thursday’s press event ahead of Saturday’s BKFC KnuckleMania V card in Philadelphia, PA. Once he stepped on stage and took the podium, the Irish megastar apologized … for absolutely nothing!

“Oh, Philly,” McGregor said. “Sorry I’m late. I don’t give a f*ck. I’m the big boss around here,” McGregor said. “Philadelphia, what’s up? I’m here to summon the gods of fighting into action. May they turn our combatants’ knuckles to knives. And on Saturday night, may we all bleed in the honor of Philadelphia’s rich fighting history. “May we, as Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship’s organization, the alien of combat sport, rise above the night’s sky and rain down blows viciously, and prove our worth against any deniers” (h/t MMA Junkie).

Conor McGregor backs former foe eddie alvarez in knuckleMania headliner

McGregor was also on hand to oversee the faceoff between KnuckleMania main eventers Eddie Alvarez and Jeremy Stephens. Of course, the Irishman has a history with Alvarez, defeating ‘The Underground King’ in November 2016 to capture the UFC lightweight championship.

Despite having a history with both Alvarez and Stephens, ‘Mystic Mac’ made it pretty clear who he was backing ahead of Saturday’s event inside Wells Fargo Arena.

“May local boy and former UFC lightweight champion, former Bellator world champion, shut this man up over here, Jeremy Stephens,” McGregor said. “He’s coming in here into Philadelphia on this great sporting weekend and trying to take you out, Eddie. This is as big a fight as it gets with world title fight implications. Like I said, combatants, turn your knuckles into knives. “Bleed in the honor of Philadelphia’s rich fighting history and show the people what Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship is about. Let’s go, Philadelphia. Let’s go, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.”

Checkout the full fight card for KnuckleMania V below:

BKFC ‘KnuckleMania 5’ DAZN Main Card (9 p.m. ET):

Eddie Alvarez vs. Jeremy Stephens

Mick Terrill vs. Ben Rothwell for the BKFC Heavyweight Championship

Taylor Starling vs. Bec Rawlings

Patrick Brady vs. Zachary Calmus

Dustin Pague vs. JD Burns

Travis Thompson vs. Zachary Pannell

John Garbarino vs. Apostle Spencer

Pat Sullivan vs. Kaine Tomlinson, Jr.

Cody Russell vs. Logan Tucker

Phil Caracappa vs. Noah Norman

Zedekiah Montanez vs. Brandon Meyer

Itso Babulaidze vs. Bryan McDowell

BKFC ‘KnuckleMania 5’ YouTube Prelims Card (8 p.m. ET):

Joey Dawejko vs. Steven Banks

Card subject to change.