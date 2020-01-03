Conor McGregor responds after Donald Cerrone’s coach suggested left hand is all he’s got

Spread the word!













Former two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor will return to the octagon against Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone on Jan 18 at UFC 246. With the event creeping closer ‘Notorious’ has looked to remind everyone of his freakish power by posting on social media. The 31-year-old posted the below image to Instagram along with the caption. “A reminder not to mess with the power in @thenotoriousmma’s left hand.”

Conor McGregor – Image courtesy @thenotoriousmma Instagram

This appears to be a direct response to Jafari Vanier, head coach of future opponent Cerrone, who had previously questioned the arsenal of McGregor. Speaking to MMA Junkie, he claimed team Cerrone only had to worry about McGregor’s left hand and nothing else.

“If I were to look at the two, he’s got a lot more to worry about than we do,” Vanier said, comparing Cerrone and McGregor’s arsenals. We’ve got multiple submission victories, head-kick knockout victories, we’ve got decisions. He just has a left hand. You don’t see Conor submitting anybody, you don’t even see the guy going on the ground – very rare, right? Not saying we’re going to force the fight to the ground, but what I’m saying is he’s got a lot more to worry about than we do.” (Transcribed by BJPENN.com)

‘Mystic Mac’ and his left hand have had an impressive UFC run until now. The Irishman holds key wins over Eddie Alvarez, Nate Diaz, Jose Aldo, Max Holloway, Dustin Poirier and Chad Mendes. However, he is coming off a fourth-round submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in October 2018.

‘Cowboy’ holds more UFC wins than anyone. With a resume of guys too long to list. He’s got knockouts, submissions and decision wins on his record. His head coach is probably right to feel they have more weapons in this fight. However, he is coming off of back-to-back defeats. Cerrone has been stopped in consecutive fights against Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje. He’ll look to get back in the win column against McGregor at UFC 246.

Does Conor McGregor have the best left-hand in MMA?