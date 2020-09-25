In an interesting turn of events, Conor McGregor posted a series of tweets that revealed he requested to fight Diego Sanchez in February, for an event that would take place in Dublin. Not many people assumed the former double champion would be interested in a bout against Sanchez, however, it seems that there was real interest from his part.
The tweet also included screenshots of McGregor’s interaction with UFC president Dana White, it shows that Conor was calling out for a bout against anyone as he was eager to return to fighting but there seemed to be a lack of opponent available even McGregor asking White “Who’s there? Anyone”. In another one of McGregor’s tweets he revealed that he was pushing hard for another opponent and that multiple dates were offered, but unfortunately the pandemic hit and McGregor would not be fighting if there was no crowds.
It also seemed that Conor wanted to fight Justin Gaethje as he even asked White “Who’s next? Gaethje? When?”. However, the interim champion had other plans and he was set on unifying the belts against current Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, he even stated that McGregor was losing “clout.” The tweets also reveal that Conor was completely against being a back up fighter for the Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson fight that never happened, “I’m no step in and you know it.” Conor told the UFC President.
McGregor has not competed in the octagon since he stoped Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in 40 seconds and since then has announced his retirement in early June, however many fans are not convinced by the retirement and suspect that McGregor will return to the octagon.
