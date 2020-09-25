In an interesting turn of events, Conor McGregor posted a series of tweets that revealed he requested to fight Diego Sanchez in February, for an event that would take place in Dublin. Not many people assumed the former double champion would be interested in a bout against Sanchez, however, it seems that there was real interest from his part.

To Diego Sanchez…

I seen your recent comments about your final bout and I am in!

After you fought Pereira, I had requested for myself and you to compete in Dublin. This was back in February when I was working on opposition for my season, pre covid.

Good luck this weekend! pic.twitter.com/Y0hf6Zr7XF — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 25, 2020

The tweet also included screenshots of McGregor’s interaction with UFC president Dana White, it shows that Conor was calling out for a bout against anyone as he was eager to return to fighting but there seemed to be a lack of opponent available even McGregor asking White “Who’s there? Anyone”. In another one of McGregor’s tweets he revealed that he was pushing hard for another opponent and that multiple dates were offered, but unfortunately the pandemic hit and McGregor would not be fighting if there was no crowds.

I was pushing hard for the season.

Multiple opponents, multiple dates offered throughout. All to take place back to back.

Then when covid hit and the talk was that I would have to wait for crowds again, I walked away from the situation. I was waiting long enough at that stage. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 25, 2020

It also seemed that Conor wanted to fight Justin Gaethje as he even asked White “Who’s next? Gaethje? When?”. However, the interim champion had other plans and he was set on unifying the belts against current Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, he even stated that McGregor was losing “clout.” The tweets also reveal that Conor was completely against being a back up fighter for the Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson fight that never happened, “I’m no step in and you know it.” Conor told the UFC President.

Here’s the finish of that exchange. Pre covid. Pre retirement.

Never turned down offer of Tony as was suggested at the time. I stated months in advance (early February) that I was not interested in being an alternate for two consistent pullouts.

Pushed for my own scheduled bouts pic.twitter.com/jXQD2dTWrL — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 25, 2020

McGregor has not competed in the octagon since he stoped Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in 40 seconds and since then has announced his retirement in early June, however many fans are not convinced by the retirement and suspect that McGregor will return to the octagon.

Who do you want to McGregor fight next?