Conor McGregor Announces Retirement From Fighting

Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor has announced his decision to retire from fighting.

Taking to twitter the MMA Icon shared the news thanking the fans for all the memories, sharing a picture of himself with his mother after winning a world title.

Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting.

Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been!

Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my World title wins!

Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you!

Whatever you desire it’s yours ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Dh4ijsZacZ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 7, 2020

BT Sports shared to twitter UFC president Dana White’s response to the tweet.

“The amount of people I have gunning at me right now is insane. So if that’s what Conor’s feeling right now, Jon Jones, Jorge Masvidal, I feel you on a certain level, I understand it.”

This is not the first time McGregor has teased his retirement over twitter, back in March of 2019 he posted a similar announcement claiming that he was retiring from Mixed Martial Arts and wishing his colleagues the best going forward.

Hey guys quick announcement, I’ve decided to retire from the sport formally known as “Mixed Martial Art” today.

I wish all my old colleagues well going forward in competition.

I now join my former partners on this venture, already in retirement.

Proper Pina Coladas on me fellas! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 26, 2019

This was obviously not true as Conor returned once again to the octagon in January of 2020 to face Donald Cerrone.

Following his victory over Cerrone, McGregor was rumored to face off against Justin Gaethje in July. Gaethje however, took a fight with Tony Ferguson in which he obtained the interim Lightweight title. Since then Conor has expressed his interest in that fight to which Gaethje claimed he was uninterested in. Stating that he planned to wait for the champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in order to unify the titles.

There has also been rumours circulating of potential matchups with Jorge Masvidal and a trilogy bout against Nate Diaz or a rematch with lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. With this being the case, It would seem unlikely the former champion is serious about retirement this time.

For now, nothing has officially been announced by the UFC so we will just have to wait and see if this truly is retirement for McGregor.

Do you think McGregor is really ready to retire?