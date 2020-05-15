Justin Gaethje Says Conor McGregor Is Losing His ‘Clout’

Spread the word!













Newly crowned interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje has expressed his opinion on Conor McGregor’s recent posts calling for a bout between the two.

Taking to twitter Gaethje said the following.

Isn’t it ironic that this dude is on his knees. Careful @TheNotoriousMMA you are losing your clout. @DustinPoirier is sitting there ready to go like I was for the last 3 years. #gaethjevskhabib @danawhite @seanshelby @Mickmaynard2 pic.twitter.com/WUCbDFnHM4 — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) May 15, 2020



This comes following a series of tweets by McGregor regarding fighters in the lightweight division and expressing his confidence he and Gaethje will face each other next.

The fans make the sport!

Watching the other night I was against going in without them. But it will be my fucking pleasure to display the power I possess with zero background noise for them.

Its me and Justin next as khabib is the biggest bottle fighter in the game.

Guarantee it. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 11, 2020

In the video shared by Gaethje, he shares all the times he called for a fight with McGregor over the last three years however none of these materialized into a match between the two.

After McGregor’s return in January, it was widely rumored the pair were to face off in July. However, Gaethje was offered a short notice interim title fight against Tony Ferguson due to the champion Khabib Nurmagomedov being unable to enter the US.

Ferguson and Gaethje were set to compete against each other on April 18th however due to coronavirus restrictions the bout was moved to May 9th where the two fought and Gaethje walked away from it the new Interim champion.

UFC president Dana White has shared that the plan for Gaethje is to face off against Khabib Nurmagomedov to unify the belts in September so it looks like McGregor isn’t going to get the fight he is after.

Who do you think Gaethje faces next?

