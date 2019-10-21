Conor McGregor Reportedly Wants Masvidal-Diaz Winner, Eyeing January Return

Spread the word!













Conor McGregor is reportedly planning a January return and also hopes to compete three times in 2020.

That’s according to ESPN journalist Ariel Helwani who commented on McGregor’s recent announcement of a press conference in Russia. While some felt it could possibly be a fight announcement, Helwani says it’s more of a whiskey tour.

However, he has been told by a member of McGregor’s team that he plans on competing more frequently in 2020 and is even targeting the winners of some upcoming matchups. His return fight in January is unlikely to be against Frankie Edgar, but should he come out on top, he plans on facing the winner of UFC 244’s headliner between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz.

Win that, and the Irishman then plans on facing the winner of a potential lightweight title fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson.

“No fight has been signed, no fight is done,” Helwani revealed on his show on Monday. “He is hoping to return, if all goes well, in January. He was hoping for December. Now they’re shooting for January. It appears as if the Frankie Edgar fight is pretty much DOA. And he’s hoping to fight three times next year, I’m told by a member of his team.

“He’s hoping to fight in January, then the winner of Masvidal vs. Diaz, and then fight the winner of Khabib vs. Tony whenever that happens. He’s probably going to talk a lot more about this [the whiskey tour]. There’s no big announcement to make. …

“They are very confident and intent on returning next year and fighting three times so we’ll see what happens. The Frankie Edgar fight was something that he wanted, Frankie wanted, the UFC didn’t want it and it never really got past that.”

What do you make of McGregor's reported comeback plans?