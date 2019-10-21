Conor McGregor Set For Moscow Press Conference Thursday

Spread the word!













Conor McGregor will be in Moscow, Russia on Thursday and will be holding a press conference.

The Irishman posted a picture of him on Twitter of him getting a Russian visa a couple of days ago.

On Conor McGregor’s website, The Mac Life, they released a statement on the press conference.

“McGregor will meet with reporters on October 24. This is the first such event involving McGregor in Russia,” the release stated, also going on to say that the Dubliner will provide an update as to his plans in Russia, his training regime and his current physical condition.

“Perhaps he will make statements about his imminent return to the Octagon,” it continues.

Conor McGregor, of course, recently launched Proper No. 12 in Russia, so this could very well be a press conference for that.

The press conference could very well discuss his fighting future, and when he is eyeing a return. UFC president, Dana White recently shut down talk of him fighting Frankie Edgar but did say he will return in 2020.

But, it is interesting he is going to Russia as his rival, Khabib Nurmagomedov hails from there. At UFC 229, where McGregor fought Nurmagomedov, he has quite a few things to say about the Russian and where he comes from. What the reception will be like for him will be interesting.

McGregor has not fought since he lost by submission to Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. There, he was looking to reclaim his lightweight title. It also marked his return to the Octagon in two years as he had the boxing match against Floyd Mayweather and fought Eddie Alvarez in 2016 to become the first-ever simultaneous champ-champ in the UFC.

