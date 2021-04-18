Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz will always hold place as one of the greatest rivalries in UFC history, and it appears the tension built between the two isn’t going away anytime soon.

McGregor began his Sunday afternoon tweeting about his recent experiences with USADA, alluding that he had been tested by the anti-doping agency twice in the past week. McGregor followed it up by tweeting at UFC Senior VP of Athlete Health and Performance Jeff Novitzky and accusing Nate Diaz of cheating leading up to their UFC 202 main event.

“How come the public isn’t told about positive tests anymore?”, McGregor tweeted. “How after the Nate Diaz steroid debacle, where he produced his own nutrition companies tainted multivitamin, was instantly cleared prior to a mega money fight, are we now in the dark on test results?”

Diaz has yet to respond to the allegations on any social media platform, but the two have went at it in the past few months on Twitter.

Diaz tested positive for a selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM), Ligandrol, which is a banned substance under USADA. The Stockton, California native was cleared by USADA after testing positive leading up to his UFC 244 bout with Jorge Masvidal after the agency found that the substance had been linked to a multivitamin in Diaz’s legal nutrition company.

Diaz isn’t the only fighter to be linked to a contaminated supplement in the UFC since USADA became involved. UFC welterweight Neil Magny and former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones have been investigated in the past as well.

McGregor is slated to take on top lightweight contender Dustin Poirier in a trilogy bout at UFC 264 in Las Vegas on July 10th. Diaz will make his long-awaited return to the octagon against top welterweight contender Leon Edwards at UFC 262.

Combat sports fans have been clamoring for a trilogy fight between McGregor and Diaz for a half decade, and they could get their wish in the near future. The latest chapter in the McGregor/Diaz rivalry will only heat things up even more than ever before.

