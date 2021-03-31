A former two-weight UFC champion, holding gold in both the featherweight and lightweight divisions, ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor has campaigned for the organization to make a symbolic title called, ‘The McGregor belt’ ahead of his next Octagon appearance — which is expected to come on July 10 in the form of a rubber-match against Dustin Poirier.

McGregor last featured in January of this year at UFC 257 — kicking off the promotion’s pay-per-view schedule for the year, dropping his second lightweight defeat.



Headlining the ‘Fight Island’ event as he pursued an elusive rematch against then-lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov, McGregor suffered his first knockout loss in professional mixed martial arts, succumbing to second round strikes against the above-mentioned, Poirier.



Targeted to take headlining honours against Poirier on July 10. — McGregor, who incoming vacant title challenger, Michael Chandler predicted recently would overcome Poirier and take the trilogy between the two, took to his official

Twitter this afternoon, calling for the UFC to create a symbolic championship with the moniker ‘The McGregor belt’.

“I feel like it’s time to break out this baby for the next fight,” McGregor wrote.”I ask the UFC to create The (Conor) McGregor belt. I suggest rose gold and rubies. Think (Philippe) Patek rare.“

I I feel it’s time to break out this baby for the next fight. I ask the UFC to please create The McGregor belt. I suggest rose gold and rubies. Think patek rare. pic.twitter.com/bGSRBhRwAa — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 31, 2021

Revising his idea of a rose gold design with rubies littered throughout, McGregor posted moments later — suggesting yellow gold with emeralds instead of rubies.



“Or yellow gold and emeralds possibly,” McGregor wrote. “Might be nice also, I’m open to design suggestions. Let’s link up @ufc #TheMcGregorBelt“.

Or yellow gold and emeralds possibly. Might be nice also.

I’m open to design suggestions.

Let’s link up @ufc #TheMcGregorBelt — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 31, 2021

McGregor seems to have taken exception to the UFC’s decision to field a symbolic BMF championship for Jorge Masvidal‘s November 2019 matchup with Nate Diaz at UFC 244 in Madison Square Garden as well, asking who the real ‘baddest motherf*cker’ is, given the fact he met with Diaz on a weeks’ notice.



“Isn’t that crazy!” McGregor replied to a Twitter user. “Who’s the real baddest motherf*cker anyway? (I) went up two weight divisions on a week’s notice to fight him (Nate Diaz) for that fight (UFC 196). No hesitation. Straight onto my jet. In thru the side door. Surprise, surprise.“

Isn’t that crazy! Who’s the real bad motherfucker anyway ? Went up two weight divisions on a weeks notice to fight him for that fight. No hesitation. Straight onto my jet. In thru the side door. Surprise, surprise https://t.co/ku9NtjAsBT — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 31, 2021

With a trilogy, rubber-match against Poirier in the works for July 10. — the promotion also announced the first five round, non-title, co-main event in the history of their operations this afternoon, as the above-mentioned, Diaz makes his Octagon return in a welterweight affair against Leon Edwards on May 15. at UFC 262.