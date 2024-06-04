Daniel Cormier warns fans to ‘Brace yourselves for disappointment’ amid Conor McGregor fiasco ahead of UFC 303 fight

Amid the ongoing fiasco surrounding the status of Conor McGregor’s slated return against Michael Chandler at UFC 303 later this month, former champion, Daniel Cormier has urged fans to “brace” themselves for a certain level of disappointment amid speculation the bout may be in jeopardy.

Slated to snap an almost three-year hiatus from the Octagon at the end of this month, Conor McGregor has been tied to a welterweight fight against former lightweight title challenger, Chandler during International Fight Week atop UFC 303.

However, speculation has mounted this week regarding the status of the pairing, with the organization cancelling a UFC 303 pre-fight press conference at the 3Arena in Dublin, set to take place yesterday evening.

Furthermore, McGregor – who addressed the media event’s cancellation, did little to offer any substantial questions, claiming “obstacles” outside of the promotion’s control forced the event’s postponement.

As such, speculation has now pointed to a potential injury setback for McGregor ahead of UFC 303, who has been sidelined since he fractured his left tibia and fibula back in 2021.

Daniel Cormier concerned for Conor McGregor’s status on UFC 303

Sharing his thoughts on the cloudy situation, former two-division champion, Cormier claimed fans and spectators should prepare for an inevitable disappointment regarding the UFC 303 headlining fight.

“Start to brace yourselves for a little bit of disappointment,” Daniel Cormier said on Good Guy / Bad Guy. “Dana White will argue and scream at the media, Dana White will give the media a hard time, Dana White has no problem letting the media down, you know what Dana White doesn’t like letting down? The fans.”

“To me, it feels like this is a big deal,” Cormier explained. “I have out to many in the organization to try and find out what happened, and when everyone is as tight-lipped as they are right now, to me that tells me it’s a little worrisome.”

