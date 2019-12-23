Conor McGregor Prepares For UFC Return With Boxing Exhibition Bout

Spread the word!













‘Notorious’ Conor McGregor will return to the octagon on Jan 18. He’ll fight Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone at UFC 246 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The preparations of McGregor were taken to the next level over the weekend as the Irishman competed in an exhibition bout again a professional boxer. John Joe Nevin is an undefeated professional and was a world-class amateur who secured a silver medal at the London Olympics in 2012. McGregor posted about the bout on his social media, speaking on Instagram he said. “Great exhibition bout at the Crumlin B.C Christmas show against John Joe Nevin. Big lad is John Joe, thank you for the rounds!”

Crumlin boxing gym in Ireland is the place ‘Notorious’ began his journey into fighting. Despite switching to MMA McGregor did get to put his boxing skills to use two years ago. The UFC superstar crossed over into boxing to fight in a highly lucrative bout against arguably boxings best ever fighter, Floyd Mayweather. Since then Mcgregor appears to have fell back in love this sport. In April this year he was involved in another boxing bout at Crumlin gym, however at that point he didn’t have any fight actually lined up.

Fast forward six months and he’s on the verge of a massive comeback fight. McGregor has not fought since losing in a Lightweight title fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018. The stakes really couldn’t be higher for McGregor who is in a must-win matchup against Cerrone. With a win he can start to rebuild a fight career and look towards the big name and big money bouts with Jorge Masvidal, Khabib, or Tony Ferguson.

How do you’ll think Conor McGregor will do when he returns to the UFC?