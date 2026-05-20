Gina Carano’s coach wants to see her return for one more fun fight

Gina Carano’s head coach, John Wood at Syndicate MMA, believes Carano will fight again.



This past weekend, “Conviction” made her MMA return after 17 years to lock horns with UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey at MVP MMA 1. However, this woman’s MMA superfight didn’t go Carano’s way. She didn’t get a chance to showcase her skills, and was submitted in just 17 seconds.

US Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter Ronda Rousey hugs Gina Carano after defeating her during their Featherweight Bout at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, on May 16, 2026. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images)

After beating Carano, Rousey confirmed that she’s heading back into retirement. “Conviction,” on the other hand, has yet to give a definitive answer on whether she’ll retire again or continue fighting, as many believe she still has more to offer fans.

This was one of the best rides of my life. I felt locked in fight night. No fear just focused positive adrenaline.



Love to my team. 🥹



My heart is heavy, I wanted to throw, battle, win, but I kicked when I should have moved and was down and done. If I hadn’t tapped she… pic.twitter.com/Vjc3e8ajMD — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) May 18, 2026

Coach John Wood is positive that Gina Carano will fight again

Jake Paul’s MVP has stated that they would love to have Gina Carano fight under their banner again. Now, her coach, John Wood, in an interview with Home Of Fight, has opined that the 44-year-old can still beat a lot of people, and Wood believes “Conviction” will fight again soon. He said:

“I see somebody in the room who, she can still fight, dude. And there’s a lot of people that she can still beat, I guarantee you. You know, I think with the right match-ups and the right, you know, fair, you know, match-ups, that we can have some fun out there… I would love to see her [Gina Carano] have another camp and do a fun fight. Do I think she’s going to do it? I would lean more to yes than no.”

Check out John Wood’s comments about Gina Carano below:

🚨👀 Gina Carano’s coach John Wood says she can still beat a lot of fighters and believes she’ll fight again soon:



“I see somebody in the room who, she can still fight, dude. And there's a lot of people that she can still beat, I guarantee you. You know, I think with the right… pic.twitter.com/K0nfeF4s0O — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) May 20, 2026

Even former UFC bantamweight titleholder Merab Dvalishvili, who also trains under coach John Wood, believes Carano should fight at least one more time and get another chance to showcase how good she really is. After the MVP MMA 1 event, “The Machine” said:

“Gina Carano has to fight one more time, minimum, because she has to show how good she is.”

Check out Merab Dvalishvili’s comments about Gina Carano below: