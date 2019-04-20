Video: Conor McGregor Fights In Amateur Boxing Match

MMA superstar Conor McGregor returned to the boxing ring on Friday night to take part in an amateur boxing match at Crumlin Boxing Club, in Dublin.

McGregor, who just recently returned to train at his first boxing club in his home town, can be seen in the video dancing and playing to the full gymnasium. (tweet via Brawl In The Cage):

Conor McGregor takes part in his first boxing match since his 2017 bout against Floyd Mayweather Jr. taking on an amateur boxer at the Crumlin Boxing Club in Ireland.@TheNotoriousMMA #crumlinboxingclub #MMA #UFC #MartialArts #UFConESPN #boxing pic.twitter.com/ReXEbiOt9R — Brawl in the Cage (@BrawlintheCage) April 19, 2019

This is the first time McGregor has competed in any kind of boxing contest since losing to Floyd Mayweather in August of 2017. “The Notorious” has been training at Crumlin Boxing Club in Dublin for the last few days and his supporters have come out in droves.

UFC President Dana White is rumored to be meeting McGregor next week in Miami, Florida, to discuss his future inside the Octagon. He is strongly angling for a rematch with lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov; however, it looks as though that ship has sailed.

While McGregor’s Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) suspension ran its course on April 6, it’s likely he will clear up some of his legal issues before he makes his official return.