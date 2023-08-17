Former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor remains quite adamant he is fighting this year – as soon as December, in fact, and now claims he is “fight ready”, amid calls for an Octagon return at UFC 286 against rival, Michael Chandler – posting a picture of a slimmed physique on his social media.

McGregor, 35, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the UFC, has been sidelined since he took headlining honors at UFC 264 back in July 2021, suffering a fractured left tibia and fibula en route to a doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to Dustin Poirier.

And yet to make his return to combat sports in the time since, the Crumlin native has served as an opposing coach on The Ultimate Fighter 31 earlier this year, taking on one-time lightweight title challenger, Chandler earlier this summer.

With the reality television portion of the show coming to a close earlier this week, the Dubliner has been slated to attend UFC 292 this weekend at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts – with the season’s tournament finales featuring both lightweights and bantamweights on deck for the ‘Bean Town’ card.

Conor McGregor claims his slimmed physique is now “fight ready”

And laying out a three-fight plan during an appearance at Anthony Joshua’s homecoming in London last weekend, McGregor claimed he would be fighting Chandler in December, before then announcing plans to fight symbolic BMF titleholder, Justin Gaethje, and then drawing a trilogy rubber match with long-time rival, Nate Diaz.

Yet to officially book his return to the Octagon, Conor McGregor posted an updated photo of his current physique on his official Facebook page today, appearing to sport a much slimmer frame – which he described as “fight ready”.

Overnight, McGregor also issued a stern warning to Chandler, claiming he is now “¾ steel” following a surgical procedure on his left leg, vowing to “crush the little bones” in the Kill Cliff FC staple’s face.

Do you expect to see Conor McGregor makes his UFC return this year?