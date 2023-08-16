Former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion, Conor McGregor is reportedly expected to be in attendance at the TD Garden this weekend in Boston, Massachusetts to take in a UFC 292 pay-per-view event – amid calls from the Dubliner for a December fight with rival, Michael Chandler.

McGregor, the first two-weight championship winner held simultaneously under the banner of the Dana White-led organization, has yet to return to the Octagon since he fractured his left tibia and fibula in the opening round of his trilogy rubber match loss to Dustin Poirier back in July 2021.

And in the time since, the recently-turned 35 year old has served as an opposing coach on The Ultimate Fighter 31 – serving as an opposing coach against the aforenoted, Chandler earlier this year.

Conor McGregor expected to attend UFC 292 this weekend

With the reality television show culminating last night ahead of lightweight and bantamweight tournament finales at UFC 292 this weekend in Massachusetts, McGregor’s training partner at Straight Blast Gym and tournament finalist, Brad Katona revealed today that his teammate is currently expected to attend the TD Garden.

“Just chatted with Brad Katona, who says that Conor McGregor is expected to attend UFC 292,” TSN reporter, Aaron Bronsteter tweeted. “He did caution that you never know with Conor, but last he heard, he was probably going to be in Boston for the event.”

Just chatted with Brad Katona, who says that Conor McGregor is expected to attend UFC 292.



He did caution that you never know with Conor, but last he heard, he was probably going to be in Boston for the event. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) August 16, 2023

Over the course of last weekend, McGregor attended a heavyweight boxing match between former two-time world champion, Anthony Joshua, as well as Robert Helenius in London, England, confirming his desire to fight Chandler in December, before then chasing subsequent fights with both current symbolic BMF titleholder, Justin Gaethje, and former opponent, Nate Diaz.

At the time of publication, the UFC have yet to officially confirm a date, location, or event for a planned welterweight fight between McGregor and Chandler.

Do you expect news of Conor McGregor’s UFC return this weekend?