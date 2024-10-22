Conor McGregor: “I’ll Support You 100%” in Paul Hughes Bout Against Usman Nurmagomedov, takes shots at Khabib

Ireland’s Paul Hughes will soon face the Khabib Nurmagomedov trained Usman Nurmagomedov, for the Bellator title, and wants Conor McGregor in his corner for this matchup. ‘The Notorious’ said he is absolutely into supporting Hughes for his title match against the Dagestani athlete.

The Cage Warriors champion signed with the PFL earlier this year. In his promotional debut, he out-pointed the prodigy AJ McKee over a three-round decision. With this win in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, he sets himself up as the top contender to face Usman Nurmagomedov for the Bellator Lightweight Title.

2024 PFL Superfights PPV: Battle of the Giants at the Mayadeen Theater in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, October 19, 2024. (Jose Peñuela / 2024PFLPPV) Paul Hughes vs AJ McKee

Usman is a cousin of Khabib Nurmagomedov and has long been a training partner. Khabib would be in Usman’s corner during the Hughes title match. Thus, Hughes has asked his Irish countryman and rival of Khabib, Conor McGregor to be in his corner. In his post-fight interview, the Irish fighter said:

“Yeah, that’s obvious. [Usman Nurmagomedov] is what I want. I said I was here for the biggest fights, the highest-pressure moments, and to make the most money possible. Usman is next, no question. There’s a lot of hype around this fight, and I’m here for it … How crazy would that be? We might need some extra security that night, though. We’ll need more security! But I’m down for it. It’ll be fun.”

Conor McGregor changed the face of MMA when he made history as a two-division UFC Champion. But he might be best known for his blockbuster match against his rival Khabib Nurmagomedov. Hearing the calls from Paul Hughes, McGregor said that he would be in attendance to support Hughes against Nurmagomedov. In a deleted Tweet, ‘The Notorious’ said:

“Paul my man I will go to the arena and support 100% for sure and if it kicks off I’ll be in there before you could even say ‘The [Nurmagomedovs] are juice head inbred rats married to their cousins’. Your team and corner have done a tremendous job with you! They will take you all the way! You’ve got this! We are with you brother, bring home the Gold!”