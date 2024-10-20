Paul Hughes wants Conor McGregor in his corner when he faces Usman Nurmagomedov “We’ll need more security” student of Khabib

Ireland’s Paul Hughes got a huge win in the PFL debut as he took on the prodigy AJ McKee. Hughes was able to out-point his opponent with sharp counters and flying knees. After the victory, he wants the Bellator champion, and student of Khabib Nurmagomedov, Usman Nurmagomedov, but with Conor McGregor in his corner.

Paul Hughes wants Usman Nurmagomedov

The former Cage Warriors champion signed with the PFL looking to become a world champion in the organization. In his debut, he was able to defeat the top-ranked, and ultra-talented, AJ McKee via split decision. The Irish-born Paul Hughes was able to out-point his opponent in an impressive victory and showed off his striking acumen.

After the fight, he called out the Bellator lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov who is a long-time student, and cousin, of MMA legend, Khabib Nurmagomedov. Hughes is very likely to face Usman next with the title on the line and in that bout, Khabib will be in his corner. For that, Hughes has requested that Conor McGregor be in his corner for the match.

2024 PFL Superfights PPV: Battle of the Giants at the Mayadeen Theater in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, October 19, 2024. (Jose Peñuela / 2024PFLPPV) Paul Hughes vs AJ McKee

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor had one of the most bitter rivalries in MMA history. Their blockbuster match for the UFC world title was a major event and one of the biggest fights in the history of the sport. Khabib won but then a brawl broke out after the match.

Paul Hughes wins in the PFL

Speaking to the media after his PFL win, Paul Hughes explained:

“Yeah, that’s obvious. [Usman Nurmagomedov] is what I want. I said I was here for the biggest fights, the highest-pressure moments, and to make the most money possible. Usman is next, no question. There’s a lot of hype around this fight, and I’m here for it.“

On potentially having Conor McGregor in his corner, he added:

“How crazy would that be? We might need some extra security that night, though. We’ll need more security! But I’m down for it. It’ll be fun.”

Discussing his victory over AJ McKee, Hughes said:

“When you’re in there, it’s sometimes hard to tell, but judging from the energy of the crowd and AJ’s face, it’s pretty clear I won. I smashed him, walked him down, and put punches on him. I hurt him so many times. I was close to knocking him out a few times, but I didn’t get him out of there. I’ll 100% get him next time.”