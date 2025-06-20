Alfie Davis Stuns Brent Primus, Secures Spot in Lightweight Tournament Final – PFL 6 Highlights

Alfie Davis secured a spot in the PFL World Tournament lightweight finals, defeating ex-Bellator champion Brent Primus on Friday night.

After struggling to get Davis to the canvas in the early going, Primus pulled guard and looked to control Davis’ posture with his rubber guard. As Davis looked to fight his way out, Primus started fishing for a gogoplata.

Davis defended, but gave up his position, allowing Primus to get top control and rain down some ground strikes, busting open his opponent in the process.

Davis fared much better in the second round, fending off all of Primus’ takedown attempts and frustrating the former Bellator lightweight titleholder with his striking from long range. With less than a minute to go, Davis landed a nasty spinning back elbow that had Primus on wobbly legs. Smelling blood in the water, Davis picked up the pace, but Primus survived the onslaught and made it back to his stool.

Davis opened the third landing with a check hook that caught Primus square on the chin, forcing him to take a knee momentarily. Primus started to show desperation in his takedown attempts and finally got a break as Davis threw an ill-advised spinning elbow. That gave Primus just enough time to move in and put Davis’ back on the mat.

Davis managed to scramble his way out, but Primus quickly pulled guard. Content to stay on top, Davis landed a handful of solid ground-and-pound before the final bell.

Official Result: Alfie Davis def. Brent Primus via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Check out highlights from Brent Primus vs. Alfie Davis at PFL 6:

ALFIE DAVIS IS PUTTING ON A SHOW. The Axe Man even gave us a dance at the end of the round. #PFLWorldTournament LIVE NOW

🇺🇸 ESPN & ESPN+

🌎https://t.co/jPNvomCxHI pic.twitter.com/2y4jdaZxps — PFL (@PFLMMA) June 21, 2025

ROUND 3 ENDS WITH A BANG! Alfie Davis pulled out all of his tricks. #PFLWorldTournament LIVE NOW

🇺🇸 ESPN & ESPN+

🌎https://t.co/jPNvomCxHI pic.twitter.com/Y8iRWLadPA — PFL (@PFLMMA) June 21, 2025