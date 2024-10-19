Paul Hughes Out-Points AJ McKee in PFL Debut

PFL Super Fights: Battle of the Giants featured a all-striker showdown between the prodigy AJ McKee and rising knockout artist Paul Hughes. This fight was a title eliminator with the winner getting to face the Bellator lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov.

A.J. McKee vs. Paul Hughes

Both men came out guns blazing with the precision of McKee making an impact on the former Cage Warriors champion. With a series of counter punches and a flying knee, Hughes was able to change the tempo of the match. The Irish-born Hughes again was able to land a flying knee which sent McKee into panic mode. The Irish athlete began controlling form to position plus ground and pound. After getting back to his feet McKee ate even more counter strikes and a knee which left him on the ground at the end of round 1.

AJ McKee was having success early in round 2 controlling well with his kicks. The knee and counter striking from Hughes continued to be a threat throughout round 2, landing sharp punches. After getting kicked in the cup, Hughes swarmed on his opponent with punches but McKee ducked low and shot for a takedown.

The Irishman Paul Hughes landed ground and pound during round 3, but McKee was able to get back to his feet. The US-born Bellator fighter threatened with takedowns and kept the fight in a scramble. The two traded at the edge of the smart cage with heavy punches. Hughes was getting the better of the exchanges. Hughes ended the fight landing knees against his opponent.

Paul Hughes takes the fight by split decision 29-28 x2, and 28-29.

A.J. McKee vs. Paul Hughes Highlights