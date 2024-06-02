Dana White reacts to concern for Conor McGregor amid party footage pre-UFC 303 return: ‘He’s not a dumb guy’

UFC CEO, Dana White appears to have no reservations regarding footage of Conor McGregor partying into the early hours in his Dublin pub just four weeks from his return against Michael Chandler at welterweight, claiming the ex-champion isn’t “dumb” when it comes to preperation.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the promotion, is set to snap an-almost three year hiatus from he Octagon at UFC 303 at the end of this month during International Fight Week, taking on Chandler in the pair’s long-anticipated grudge match.

Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger – Zuffa LLC

Sidelined since UFC 264, McGregor suffered a fractured left tibia and fibula in an opening round doctor’s stoppage TKO defeat to common-foe, Dustin Poirier – who headlined UFC 302 overnight in a D’Arce choke submission loss to undisputed gold holder, Islam Makhachev.

However, just weeks out from his return in Las Vegas later this month, McGregor has posted several video on his official social media of him partying at his Black Forge Inn public house in Walkinstown – as recently as this weekend.

Dana White unconcerned for Conor McGregor ahead of UFC 303

And amid concerns over the Dubliner’s preparation for his UFC 303 comeback – which compatriot Caolan Loughran has claimed is showing a level of disrespect for the sport of mixed martial arts, White, who is set to meet with the former for tomorrow’s press conference in the Irish capital, appears less than concerned.

“Well, again – you and I, here we are, we were talking about Jon Jones – Jon Jones was doing a lot of that stuff, too, bad in the day,” Dana White told assembled media at the UFC 302 press conference when asked for his opinion on footage of Conor McGregor partying in Dublin. “I don’t know what’s real on the internet and what’s not real on the internet.”

“I don’t know – timing-wise, in one of them [videos] he (Conor McGregor) has a beard and in another one, he doesn’t have a beard,” White continued. “I have no idea, I don’t know if any of that is true, or whatever. You know, Conor’s not a dumb guy. You know, this obviously a big fight for him – he’s calling it the biggest comeback in the history of sports, so we’ll see what happens. I’ll actually be with him tomorrow, so – I’m flying there (Dublin) right now.”

