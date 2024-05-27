Conor McGregor ripped by fellow Irish UFC star after party night in Dublin: ‘He’s 6 weeks out from a fight blind drunk’

Former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor has received stark criticism from compatriot, Caolan Loughran ahead of his return to the Octagon next month at UFC 303 – after footage emerged of the fighting star partying into the early hours over the weekend in his public house in Dublin.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the promotion, is set to snap an almost-three year hiatus from the sport at the end of next month, taking on former title challenger, Michael Chandler at UFC 303 in a return to the welterweight limit.

And over the course of the weekend, McGregor, the owner of The Black Forge Inn in Walkinstown, hosted a late-night party at the venue, partying with fellow party-goers and his long-time partner, Dee Devlin into the early hours of the night.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

Furthermore, McGregor received mass criticizm from social media users, after posting footage of himself partying with the crowd at the venue, before appearing to grasp and reach into a woman’s blouse.

Conor McGregor receives criticizm from Caolan Loughran

Sharing his thoughts on McGregor’s antics ahead of his fight with Chandler next month, the above-mentioned, Loughran – fresh from his own win against Angel Pacheco, called for the Dubliner to respect the sport more, and hit out at him for being “blind drunk” so close to his fight.

“Don’t like it,” Caolan Loughran posted on social media in relation to footage of Conor McGregor partying. “Respect the game.”

I give him all the respect and always have

Man changed the game



I’m criticising the fact he’s 6 weeks out from a fight blind drunk promoting it like it’s cool



What about the 15 year old in the gym looking in



What the fuck are you on about promotional purposes — Caolan Loughran (@DonCaolan135) May 26, 2024

“I give him (Conor McGregor) all the respect and always have,” Caolan Loughran replied to a comment. “Man changed the game. I’m criticizing the fact he’s 6 weeks out from a fight blind drunk promoting it like it’s cool. What about the 15 year old in the gym looking in. What the f*ck are you on about promotional purposes?”

Do you agree with Caolan Loughran’s assessment of Conor McGregor?