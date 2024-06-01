Video – Conor McGregor again spotted partying at Dublin pub just 4 weeks from return fight at UFC 303

Receiving mass criticizm after footage emerged of him partying into the early hours at his Dublin pub last week ahead of his UFC 303 return fight against Michael Chandler, former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor seemingly has not been put off by concerns, again taking in the atmosphere at The Black Forge Inn in the capital late overnight.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight gold holder under the banner of the organization, is slated to make his comeback to the sport at the end of this month, headlined UFC 303 in a welterweight showdown against Michael Chandler during International Fight Week.

Mandatory Credit: Stacy Revere

Sidelined for almost three years, former duel-weight champion, Conor McGregor most recently headlined UFC 264 in a trilogy rubber match against common-foe, Dustin Poirier – who tonight headlines UFC 302 against Islam Makhachev in a title pursuit, fracturing his left tibia and fibula in a doctor’s stoppage TKO defeat.

Conor McGregor again takes in the festivities at Dublin public house

And posting footage of himself on social media last weekend at his public house in Walkinstown, McGregor revealed he was partying into the early hours alongside pub goers, and was blasted after footage appeared to show the Dubliner reach into the blouse of another female, all with his long-time partner, Dee Devlin in attendance.

However, vowing to “smash” the jaw of Chandler in response to an outcry of concern over his condition just weeks from his return to the Octagon, McGregor once more took the festivities overnight in the capital, posting footage on his own social media.

Conor McGregor enjoying a night out just 4 weeks out of his fight against Michael Chandler at #UFC303 😅



🎥 IG / @TheNotoriousMMA #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/5f9L1F8pW1 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) June 1, 2024

Receiving criticizm from fellow Irish fighting star, Caolan Loughran, McGregor was accused of being “blind drunk” just weeks out from his fight with Chandler, with the bantamweight urging the veteran striker to show more respect for the sport.

However, a former middleweight champion and Hall of Fame star jumped to the defense of the ex-titleholder, in the form of Michael Bisping, who claimed McGregor would likely be okay to party on.

