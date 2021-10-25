The bookmakers consider Conor McGregor a pretty big favourite in a potential fight with former interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson.

On Thursday, ‘El Cucuy’ returned to his regular slot online posting at ‘Notorious’ and his other lightweight rivals.

McGregor responded with a few jokes about Ferguson’s love of baseball before threatening to kill the UFC fan favourite.

“Me and you are fighting one day mate and I gonna end your life in there full of it. Sauce. Money. Power,” McGregor wrote on social media. “I already won all the belts and the money in this game I just wanna kill one of yous rats in there now it’s the only thing left for me to do. And Watch me do it. Only on PPV.”

Prior to his recent Twitter activity, Ferguson has been relatively quiet after suffering his third straight defeat at UFC 262 back in May. The Mexican-American fighter was dominated by Beneil Dariush over three rounds and seemed to be a shadow of his former self during the fight.

The former interim lightweight champion had been hoping to get back to winning ways after a disastrous 2020. Ferguson was due a title shot but the ongoing global pandemic scuppered plans for him to face off against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Ferguson instead fought Justin Gaethje for an interim title at UFC 249. Despite one very brief moment of success, ‘El Cucuy’ was beat up for five rounds before the referee, Herb Dean, mercifully waved off the fight in the final frame. The loss snapped Ferguson’s 12-fight win streak which remains the best in UFC lightweight history.

The 37-year-old looked to rebound at UFC 256 against Charles Oliveira. Ferguson was once again dominated but in an entirely different way. The Brazilian submission specialist was able to out grapple Ferguson over 15 minutes and only extreme levels of toughness allowed Ferguson to survive a deep armbar attempt and go to the judges’ scorecards who unanimously gave the fight to Oliveira who has since gone on to win the UFC lightweight title Ferguson has coveted for so long.

McGregor is currently healing up after suffering a fractured tibia and fibula at UFC 264. The Irishman had been hoping to avenge his UFC 257 KO loss to Dustin Poirier, but things did not go as planned and now he is riding a two-fight winless streak.

Despite this, the former dual weight UFC champion has opened the -300 favourite over Ferguson who can be found at odds of +250. However, the same bookmaker considers Ferguson to be the favourite in a potential fight with Nate Diaz. If you want to bet before these fights get made head to casino terpercaya for all the best slot games and welcome offers.

Here are the opening odds for:



Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson

Nate Diaz +120 (6/5)

Tony Ferguson -140 (5/7)



Conor McGregor vs. Tony Ferguson

Conor McGregor -300 (1/3)

Tony Ferguson +250 (5/2)



(odds via @betonline_ag) 👀 pic.twitter.com/kWUzXqcSba — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) October 24, 2021

How do you think Conor McGregor vs. Tony Ferguson would play out?