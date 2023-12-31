UFC star Conor McGregor shows off new ripped physique ahead of massive 2024 fighting comeback

Confirming plans to announce his long-awaited return to the UFC tomorrow – as well as revealing whom he plans to fight in his comeback to the Octagon, fans across social media are shocked at a new physique on display from ex-two-weight champion, Conor McGregor – who appears to have shredded down in recent months from a much bulkier frame.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the Dana White-led organization, has been out of action since he suffered a gruesome leg fracture back in 2021 against three-time foe, Dustin Poirier, resulting in a doctor’s stoppage TKO loss in the pair’s trilogy rubber match.

And yet to book his comeback to the Octagon, Conor McGregor has been linked with a welterweight comeback against one-time lightweight title challenger, Michael Chandler for a massive UFC 300 pay-per-view card in April of next year.

Expected to feature in crunch talks with UFC CEO, White in the Middle East this week in order to determine his future in the sport, Conor McGregor confirmed on social media yesterday morning how he plans to announce both a return date and an opponent for his Octagon comeback on New Year’s Day.

Conor McGregor linked with Michael Chandler fight

And linked with a slew of potential opponents ranging from the likes of Chandler – as well as long-time rival and two-time foe, Nate Diaz, and even a welterweight title fight against Leon Edwards – who himself confirmed he would feature at UFC 300, McGregor appears to have significantly shredded his physique in anticipation of a fighting comeback next year.

The Greatest Comeback in Sports History. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 30, 2023

With McGregor’s announcement of an impending Octagon comeback, fans across social media questioned if there was a certain coincidence between the Dubliner’s expected comeback in early 2024, and the exit of anti-doping agency USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) from the UFC – who see their programe officially come to an end midnight tonight.

