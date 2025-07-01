Look: Tracy Cortez Flaunts Fight-Ready Physique Ahead of UFC 317, Delivers Statement Win

ByTimothy Wheaton
Tracy Cortez made headlines ahead of UFC 317 for more than just just for her matchup against Viviane Araujo, but for the series of photos she shared showcasing her peak physical condition. The viral images, circulating widely on social media, highlighted the results of her relentless training: a sculpted, fight-ready body.

Tracy Cortez Shows off Fight-Ready Body

Tracy Cortez’s dedication to her craft was on full display at UFC 317, where she delivered a dominant unanimous decision victory over Araujo.

Utilizing her trademark wrestling and ground control, Cortez outworked her opponent over three rounds, further cementing her place among the flyweight division’s elite. Her performance was a testament to the discipline and preparation that goes into maintaining such an elite physique and competitive edge.

In the post-fight press conference, Cortez spoke candidly about her authenticity and the support she receives for staying true to herself:

“It’s just who I am. I wear my heart on my sleeve. I’m true to myself; I don’t put on a front. I’m me, and I show up as me. I’m blessed enough to have the love and support from people around the world for just being me. I don’t have to put on a front or act like someone I’m not.”

Cortez, now 12-2 in her professional career, has consistently demonstrated that her work ethic and results speak for themselves:

“I really don’t think about it. My work speaks for itself. My record speaks for itself with the names, but it’s not something I’m eager to prove to the world. I’m here, and I just beat the number eight.”

Despite her impressive win streak and top-10 ranking, Cortez remains hungry for more. She expressed eagerness to return to action and face the division’s best:

“Absolutely, I want to get back in there sooner. Whoever they throw at me, I want to fight the best. I want to be the best. To all the flyweights, bring it!”

Tracy Cortez’s blend of physical preparation and performances has made her a fan favorite and a rising star in the UFC.

