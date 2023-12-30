Breaking – Conor McGregor confirms UFC return: ‘I’ll be announcing my opponent on New Year’s Day’

Former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion, Conor McGregor has provided the biggest update on his expected return to the UFC next year, claiming he will confirm both his opponent and date of return on New Year’s Day.

McGregor, a former duel-weight champion under the banner of the UFC, has been sidelined since July 2021, most recently fracturing his left tibia and fibula in a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to Dustin Poirier in the pair’s trilogy rubber-match.

And appearing on The Ultimate Fighter 31 earlier this year against Michael Chandler, McGregor has been widely linked with a welterweight clash against the Missouri veteran before the close of the year – however, confirmed that initial plans for him to fight this month at UFC 296 were axed by the promotion.

Conor McGregor confirms impending announcement

Set for crunch talks with UFC CEO, Dana White this week in the Middle East to thrash out his immediate fighting future, McGregor has now provided a stark update on his fighting return – amid calls for Chandler to fight Brazilian challenger, Renato Moicano at UFC 300 next year, instead of him.

“I will be announcing my fight date and opponent on New Years Day, 2024,” Conor McGregor posted on his official X account.

“The greatest comeback in sports history,” Conor McGregor posted on his official X account.

Appearing in Saudi Arabia over the course of last weekend, Crumlin striker, McGregor claimed that no other fighter under the banner of the UFC has been treated as negatively as he has been during his lengthy sidelining away from the Octagon.

