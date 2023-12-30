Fans react to Conor McGregor’s UFC return confirmation: ‘USADA ends on the final day of 2023’

Fans across social media have reacts in their dozens to the impending confirmation of a UFC return of former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor, who revealed he will announce his comeback fight and date for a return on New Year’s Day – with many claiming the exit of anti-doping agency, USADA on December 31. – coincidentally comes with his comeback.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the UFC, has been sidelined from the Octagon since he fractured his left tibia and fibula in an opening round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to arch-rival, Dustin Poirier in the pair’s third fight.

Linked with a comeback at the welterweight limit against The Ultimate Fighter 31 opposing coach, Michael Chandler throughout the year, Crumlin striker, Conor McGregor has also been tied to a potential landing at a monumental UFC 300 card in April of next year.

However, set for crunch talks with UFC CEO, Dana White in the coming days to thrash out his immediate fighting future, McGregor is set to meet with the head-honco in the Middle East, having claimed earlier this month that no other fighter had been treated as negatively as him during his tenure on the sidelines for more than two years.

Conor McGregor confirms UFC comeback clash

Revealing a planned December comeback this year was vetoed by the UFC, McGregor revealed on his official social media today how he will announce his return date and opponent for an Octagon comeback on New Year’s Day – leading to much speculation.

And reacting to news of an apparent impending comeback from the 35-year-old, fans pointed to the conclusion of the UFC’s anti-doping progame undertaken by USADA at the end of the month – pointing to an alleged coincidence in a return of McGregor.

