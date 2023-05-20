Former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor has praised his rivalry with Stockton veteran, Nate Diaz which snapped a blockbuster 2016, describing the promotional alum as a “great fighter.

Twice sharing the Octagon with the former lightweight title challenger in 2016, McGregor suffered his first UFC loss against Diaz in a short-notice welterweight clash in March of that year, dropping a shocking second round submission loss.

Avening his rear-naked choke defeat to the Californian in August of that year at UFC 202, Conor McGregor landed a close, majority decision win over Diaz in a five round blood-and-guts war with the veteran.

Yet to feature against each other in a trilogy rubber match in the time since, Diaz stressed following the confirmation of his boxing debut with Jake Paul this summer, that he would be interested in returning to the UFC in search of a third fight with McGregor.

Conor McGregor praises Nate Diaz ahead of August boxing debut

And echoing his own interest in a decider with The Utlimate Fighter 5 winner, McGregor praised both Nate and Nick Diaz – claiming there has always been “respect” for the former amid their heated rivalry.

“Yeah, yeah, [the relationship] is competitive, but it’s always been respect,” Conor McGregor told Ariel Helwani during a recent interview. “It’s always been respect – how could you not respect the Diaz brothers, and there resume in the fight game? Real fighters – what’s his promotion? Real Fighters Inc. Fair play to him, you know, he’s a great fighter.” (Transcribed by BJPENN.com)

Expected to make his own return to active competition following a July 2021 leg fracture, McGregor has assured fans that he will most definitely share the Octagon with The Utlimate Fighter 31 foe, Michael Chandler before the end of December next.

McGregor, 34, always revealed that his issue with anti-doping agency, USADA was “done” – with an official statement released from the agency confirming their expectancy of the Crumlin native’s “immediate” re-entry to their anti-doping testing pool.