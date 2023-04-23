While in Las Vegas for the big Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia boxing bout that went down on Saturday, Conor McGregor was approached outside of a casino to give his take on the upcoming Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul fight.

After Garcia was defeated in the seventh round due to a nasty body shot from Davis, McGregor went backstage to give a motivational speech to the young boxer.

McGregor knows a thing or two about losing major battles in his career. He got redemption for the defeat he suffered at the hands of Nate Diaz back in 2016 but has also lost two straight fights to his biggest rival: Dustin Poirier. What’s more, Conor McGregor may never get to redeem himself for those two back-to-back losses to Poirier. Garcia and Davis could likely rematch in the future.

‼️ Conor McGregor giving support to Ryan Garcia in his dressing room after the Gervonta Davis defeat: "I wanna see it again, and I wanna see it with no rehydration clause."



[🎥 @RyanGarcia] pic.twitter.com/OtBlehNBjM — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) April 23, 2023

Conor McGregor speaks on the Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul fight

“I think Nate Diaz slaps the head off him,” McGregor told Inside Fighting. “And I look forward to seeing it.” (H/T MMA Mania)

When asked if McGregor would be in attendance for the fight, though, ‘Notorious’ practically scoffed at the question. So, don’t expect to see the Irishman front row for the Diaz and Paul fight.

“Jaysus, I’ll probably be in the Lamborghini off the coast of Sicily.”

Diaz and Paul will throw down on August 5th. So far, MMA fighters have been exclusively picking ‘Mr. 209’ to get the job done against the former youtube sensation. Bobby Green went on record not too long ago and said Diaz’s style would simply make the difference in that fight.

Diaz also made the news recently when he was seen outside of a club partaking in a massive streetfight. The MMA legend could be seen putting his hands up, ready to duke it out, before grabbing a man who looked eerily similar to Jake Paul into a clinch and submitting him with what looked to be a standing D’arce choke or modified guillotine.

Conor McGregor also spoke out on the video of the fight and claimed he’d “mince” Diaz in the clinch nowadays. Regardless, all eyes are on Nate Diaz and Jake Paul leading into this boxing bout, and the world just might be shocked at the outcome.

Who do you think wins between Diaz and Paul?