Conor McGregor and Michael Chiesa settle bus incident lawsuit from UFC 223

Michael Chiesa was in the bus that was infamously attacked by Conor McGregor at UFC 223. At this 2018 incident, ‘Notorious’ threw a dolly at a bus containing UFC fighters such as Khabib Nurmagomedov, Rose Namajunas, and Michael Chiesa.

Michael Chiesa immediately filed a suit against McGregor due to injuries sustained from the broken glass on the bus withheld Chiesa from his bout against Anthony Pettis, and possibly a title shot with a win. This attack temporarily put McGregor in New York prison.

Conor McGregor and Michael Chiesa settle

Recently, Conor McGregor and Michael Chiesa have settled the incident. On Friday of this week, the two parties agreed to not proceed with the case and it cannot be brought up again later. However, no further details are known. According to MMA Fighting:

“A person with knowledge of the suit, who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter, confirmed to MMA Fighting a settlement was reached; terms of the agreement were not disclosed. Reps for Chiesa or McGregor did not immediately respond to a request for comment.”

Since McGregor’s bus attack, he has earned a record of 1-3 in the UFC. He’s earned losses to Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier twice, with his lone victory being against Donald Cerrone.

Chiesa has earned a 4-2 record in the UFC since this incident. The US-born athlete has defeated fighters such as Rafael dos Anjos, and Neil Magny, among others. Most recently, he is on a two-fight losing streak against Vicente Luque and Sean Brady.