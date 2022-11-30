Rafael dos Anjos eyes reworked fight with Conor McGregor at 170 pounds: ‘That fight makes sense’

Former undisputed UFC lightweight champion, Rafael dos Anjos maintains he is fully focused on this weekend’s co-main event slot against Bryan Barberena at UFC Orlando, however, insists a revisited clash against once-scheduled foe, Conor McGregor still makes sense – particularly at welterweight.

dos Anjos, a former undisputed lightweight champion under the banner of the UFC, held the championship between 2015 and 2016, defeating Anthony Pettis to clinch the crown before securing a sole successful title defense in a rematch knockout win over Donald Cerrone.

As for McGregor, the former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion is expected to make his Octagon comeback at the welterweight limit, however, will be tasked with snapping a run of two consecutive losses for the first time in his professional career.

Rafael dos Anjos eyes a rebooked clash with rival, Conor McGregor

Weighing up the possibility of scoring legacy fights off the back of a targeted win over Barberena this weekend in the ‘Sunshine State’, Rafael dos Anjos admitted a fight with Crumlin striker, McGregor still makes sense for the pair.

“I have a challenge – a tough guy ahead of me on Saturday,” Rafael dos Anjos told assembled media during his media availability ahead of UFC Orlando. “We’ll see what comes next – Conor’s (McGregor) fighting at 170 (pounds), I think, I don’t think he’s fighting at 155 anymore. But we’ll see – that’s a fight that makes sense too. We’ll see what happens.”

Scheduled to headline UFC 196 back in 2016, dos Anjos was booked to defend his lightweight crown against then-featherweight titleholder, McGregor, however, in the weeks leading up to the bout, the Brazilain fractured a metatarsal in his foot, forcing him from the matchup.

The veteran would go on to defend his lightweight crown in July of that year against common-foe, Eddie Alvarez, suffering a first round knockout loss at the MGM Grand.