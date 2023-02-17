Ex-UFC champion Conor McGregor touches down in Las Vegas to film The Ultimate Fighter 31

Former undisputed UFC lightweight and featherweight champion, Conor McGregor has landed in Las Vegas, Nevada this week – where he is now set to begin filming of The Ultimate Fighter 31 alongside the #5 ranked lightweight contender, Michael Chandler.

McGregor, the promotion’s first duel-weight champion held simultaneously, landed in ‘Sin City’ alongside his partner, Dee Devlin, and three children Thursday night, with filming of the reality television show set to take place in the coming weeks ahead of airing at the end of May on both ESPN the network and ESPN+.

Yet to officially book a return date to the Octagon, Crumlin native, McGregor is set to draw one-time lightweight title challenger, Chandler at the welterweight limit of 170lbs, with a potential September matchup floated by the organization.

Sharing footage of the Dubliner arriving at the UFC Apex facility ahead of filming, Conor McGregor, who coached The Ultimate Fighter 22 back in 2015 against former WEC featherweight champion, Urijah Faber, took time to shadow box in front of the season’s plaque and jerseys, which are hung on the facilities walls.

The Return of the Mac! 🇮🇪@TheNotoriousMMA lands in Las Vegas ready to start filming #TUF31! pic.twitter.com/LB6DV7wl8p — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) February 17, 2023

Conor McGregor is riding a two-fight losing run ahead of his UFC return

In the midst of a two-fight losing skid for the first time in his professional mixed martial arts career, Conor McGregor headlined UFC 264 back in July 2021 against common-opponent, Dustin Poirier – suffering a fractured left tibia and fibula, resulting in a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss.

The defeat followed a prior rematch loss to Poirier in January of that year in Abu Dhabi, UAE – where the 34-year-old also suffered the first knockout loss of his professional mixed martial arts career.

For Chandler, the former three-time Bellator MMA lightweight champion also most recently featured against Lafayette puncher, Poirier, suffering a third round submission loss at UFC 281 back in November at Madison Square Garden.

Set to bring long-time head coach and Straight Blast Gym tactician, John Kavanagh into the fray for this season of The Ultimate Fighter, McGregor’s mind will go against Chandler – who has also brought in former UFC light heavyweight contender, and current Bellator MMA heavyweight champion, Ryan Bader into his camp for filming.