Conor McGregor predicts ‘Landslide’ win for ‘Hero’ Katie Taylor tonight amid ‘Inflammatory’ posts on Irish Immigration policy

Not expected to attend tonight’s profesisonal boxing event at the 3Arena in Dublin, mixed martial arts fighter, Conor McGregor has predicted a “landslide victory” for world champion, Katie Taylor as the Bray native rematches British fighter, Chantelle Cameron in a light welterweight title rematch, amid accusations of “inciting hate” and making “inflammatory” comments during a violent night of riots in the capital’s city center earlier this week.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight champion and featherweight titleholder during his tenure with the UFC, was accused of “inciting hate” through numerous “disgraceful” posts on his official social media in the aftermath of a stabbing attack in Parnell Square earlier this week, by Irish Tanaiste and Minister for Defense and Foreign Affairs, Micheal Martin.

Claiming he did not condone violent displays in Dubin city centre in the aftermath of an attack on three children and a creche worker on Parnell Street, McGregor, 35, maintained that Ireland would “change” in the future, and furthermore claimed he had the “backing” and “tactical” prowess to make sure a change occurred.

Reacting to comments from McGregor on social media, which have been labelled as “inflammatory”, Matchroom Boxing promoter, Eddie Hearn, who worked alongside Conor McGregor and his business firm, Forged Irish Stout for Taylor’s fight with Cameron earlier this year, claimed he didn’t expect the Crumlin striker to attend the 3Arena event.

“I don’t believe he (Conor McGregor) is attending the event,” Eddie Hearn told Ireland AM. “I don’t speak for him. He has his own views as everybody does. We will just focus on the event.”

“Obviously, we came to Dublin with the aim of growing the sport and continuing the great work Katie Taylor has done,” Hearn continued. “I mean, it is a celebration for Irish sport.

Conor McGregor predicts dominant win for Katie Taylor tonight

Commenting on Olympic gold medal winner, Taylor’s title challenge rematch with Northampton gold holder, Cameron tonight in Dublin, McGregor predicted a “landslide” rematch win for the 37-year-old.

“Ireland’s champion Katie Taylor, redemption night!” Conor McGregor posted on his official X account. “You can see a mile away she is way more content this round. Way more composed. Real energy, real happiness! She takes this win back handily. I predict a landslide victory for our hero tonight! Good luck @KatieTaylor Brought to you by @ForgedStout and @tidlsport. Alongside @MatchroomBoxing. Enjoy everyone! Live from the big screens and super sound systems at the @blackforgeinn! Ireland, stand up! We are about to do it again! #Redemption.”