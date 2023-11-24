Conor McGregor not expected to attend Katie Taylor fight amid ‘Incendiary’ posts on Irish immigration policy

Matchroom Boxing promoter, Eddie Hearn has claimed he “doesn’t believe” former two-division UFC champion, Conor McGregor will be in attendance at the 3Arena in Dublin this weekend to watch compatriot, Katie Taylor’s light welterweight title rematch with Chantelle Cameron, after the Dubliner was accused of posting multiple “incendiary” statements on social media relating to Ireland’s immigration policy.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the promotion, who sponsored Bray native, Taylor’s Irish homecoming earlier this year through his Forged Irish Stout business operation, was accused among others of “inciting hate” through numerous “absolutely disgraceful” posts across social media last night, amid riots in Dublin city center by Tanaiste, Micheal Martin.

Conor McGregor has been accused of “inciting hate” across social media

Receiving mass criticizm across social media and mainstream media amid his “incendiary” outbursts online, McGregor’s presence in the capital this weekend for Taylor’s rematch with Cameron is not anticipated according to British promoter, Hearn, amid concerns over the Dubliner’s sponsorship of the event.



“I don’t believe he (Conor McGregor) is attending the event,” Eddie Hearn told Ireland AM this monring. “I don’t speak for him. He has his own views as everybody does. We will just focus on the event.”

Eddie Hearn reacts to Conor McGregor's incendiary tweets following riots in Dublin City#IrelandAM pic.twitter.com/hoHkOkvqCS — Ireland AM (@IrelandAMVMTV) November 24, 2023

“Obviously, we came to Dublin with the aim of growing the sport and continuing the great work Katie Taylor has done,” Hearn continued. “I mean, it is a celebration for Irish sport.

McGregor, 35, has been accused of posting a series of inflammatory comments on social media this week and “inciting hate”, following last night’s violent riots in Dublin city center, in which numerous Gardai were injured during clashes with groups in the capital, as shops and businesses were vandalized and looted, as were public transport services in the country.