Conor McGregor condemns riots in Dublin amid accusations of ‘Inciting hate’, stresses: ‘There will be change in Ireland’

Former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor has claimed he does not “condone” violent riots and clashes between members of An Garda Siochana and groups of the public in Dublin overnight following an attack on Parnell Square yesterday afternoon, after Tanaiste, Micheal Martin accused the Crumlin native of “inciting hate” through “absolutely disgraceful” posts on social media.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight champion and featherweight titleholder under the banner of the UFC, claimed Ireland was “at war” earlier this week, questioning the country’s policy on immigration, before he was accused of “inciting hate” by Minister for Foreign Affairs, Martin, following last night’s riots in Dublin city center.

Furthermore, the Crumlin mixed martial arts fighter was accused of making “inflammatory” posts on his official social media, and stirring up a ‘right-wing’ mob of youths who vandalized businesses, looted shops and burnt out multiple buses and other forms of public transport during riots in the center of town late yesterday evening.

Questioned over his involvement in this weekend’s professional boxing event at the 3Arena in the capital amid his posts on social media, Conor McGregor, who sponsored Bray world champion, Katie Taylor’s homecoming in Dublin earlier this year through his Forged Irish Stout business, is not expected to attend this weekend’s event as per Matchroom Boxing promoter, Eddie Hearn.

Conor McGregor claims he “condones” Dublin riots overnight

And reacting to accusations that he amongst other social media users incited hate and violence in the city center last night, Conor McGregor claimed he did not “condone” violence, however, stressed that if needed, he would make sure “change” took place in the country.

“I do not condone last nights riots,” Conor McGregor posted on his official X account. “I do not condone any attacks on our first responders in their line of duty. I do not condone looting and the damaging fo shops. Last nights scenes achieved nothing toward fixing the issues we face. I do understand frustrations however, and I do understand a move must be made to ensure the change we need is ushered in. And fast!”

“I am in the process of arranging. Believe me I am way more tactical and I have backing. There will be change in Ireland, mark my words. The change is needed. In the last month, innocent children stabbed leaving school. Ashling Murphy murdered. Two Sligo men decapitated. This is NOT Ireland’s future! If they do not act soon with their plan of action to ensure Ireland’s safety, I will.”

“Despicable scenes last night in Dublin City center,” Conor McGregor posted. “People looting shops amidst the anger and rage Ireland has for the many failed policies of government. Has this regime ever had even one successful policy? Health service in shambles. Abominable housing crisis. Immigration wide open. Climate hypocrisy rubbed in our face. Danger on our streets at an all time high. Cna we point to any successes? We can lambaste these wasters looting and damaging our streets last night, and we will.”

“But when it passes, the spotlight shines against firmly on the many (all) failed policies of this Irish government. We are awaiting action. The families of those grieving are waiting. We will not forget. You will not brush this under the rug. We stand with those in mourning. Make change or make way. #ForAshling”