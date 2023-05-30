Ahead of his incoming Octagon return before the close of the year, former duel-weight champion, Conor McGregor has predicted a high kick knockout win over Michael Chandler in their hotly-anticipated UFC clash – claiming the Missouri native appears susceptible to his predicted land.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight titleholder, has been sidelined from active competition since he headlined UFC 264 back in July 2021, suffering a fractured left tibia and fibula en route to a doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to common-foe, Dustin Poirier.

READ MORE:  Amanda Nunes reveals she almost retired after UFC championship loss in 2021: 'I think I'm done'

As for Chandler, the Kill Cliff FC trainee has yet to feature since he suffered a submission loss to former interim gold holder, Poirier at UFC 281 last November at Madison Square Garden – dropping a third round rear-naked choke blemish.

Yet to officially book a date for their expected welterweight clash, McGregor has hinted at a December comeback to active competition – with a flagship UFC 296 card currently targeted for the final month of 2023. 

Conor McGregor predicts high kick knockout win over Michael Chandler

Offering a prediction ahead of his outing with Chandler, McGregor, who previously touted himself as “too slicy” for the former, claimed a high kick knockout is a likely path to success for him in their eventual showdown.

READ MORE:  Paulo Costa laughs off Dana White's confirmation of his UFC 291 fight with Ikram Aliskerov in July

“This is gonna be – I’m gonna kick this guy (Michael Chandler) in the head,” Conor McGregor told UFC roving reporter, Megan Olivi during a recent interview. “He’s just tailor-made to be kicked all over the place. That’s what I’m aiming for. I’m aiming to wrap this steel bar around an opponent.”

“You’re going to see a visual of the leg hanging off, and then you’re going to see a visual of a head hanging off,” Conor McGregor explained. “You know, so – I’m excited for it, and motivated for it. And steadily making my way towards it.”

READ MORE:  Justin Gaethje laughs off BMF title rematch with Dustin Poirier at UFC 291: 'I think it's kind of stupid'

Without a victory since January 2020, incidentally, McGregor’s most recent victory came in the form of a 40-second high-kick and strikes TKO win over incoming UFC Hall of Fame inductee, Donald Cerrone at the welterweight limit. 

Ross Markey
Aspiring mixed martial arts reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.