Ahead of his incoming Octagon return before the close of the year, former duel-weight champion, Conor McGregor has predicted a high kick knockout win over Michael Chandler in their hotly-anticipated UFC clash – claiming the Missouri native appears susceptible to his predicted land.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight titleholder, has been sidelined from active competition since he headlined UFC 264 back in July 2021, suffering a fractured left tibia and fibula en route to a doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to common-foe, Dustin Poirier.

As for Chandler, the Kill Cliff FC trainee has yet to feature since he suffered a submission loss to former interim gold holder, Poirier at UFC 281 last November at Madison Square Garden – dropping a third round rear-naked choke blemish.

Yet to officially book a date for their expected welterweight clash, McGregor has hinted at a December comeback to active competition – with a flagship UFC 296 card currently targeted for the final month of 2023.

Conor McGregor predicts high kick knockout win over Michael Chandler

Offering a prediction ahead of his outing with Chandler, McGregor, who previously touted himself as “too slicy” for the former, claimed a high kick knockout is a likely path to success for him in their eventual showdown.

“This is gonna be – I’m gonna kick this guy (Michael Chandler) in the head,” Conor McGregor told UFC roving reporter, Megan Olivi during a recent interview. “He’s just tailor-made to be kicked all over the place. That’s what I’m aiming for. I’m aiming to wrap this steel bar around an opponent.”

“You’re going to see a visual of the leg hanging off, and then you’re going to see a visual of a head hanging off,” Conor McGregor explained. “You know, so – I’m excited for it, and motivated for it. And steadily making my way towards it.”

Without a victory since January 2020, incidentally, McGregor’s most recent victory came in the form of a 40-second high-kick and strikes TKO win over incoming UFC Hall of Fame inductee, Donald Cerrone at the welterweight limit.