Fans across social media have speculated that a planned return to the Octagon for former undisputed UFC lightweight and featherweight champion, Conor McGregor may not, in fact, happen at all – after the Dubliner was pictured dancing bizarrely during today’s F1 Grand Prix in Monaco.

McGregor, a former duel-weight champion under the banner of the Dana White-led UFC, attended last year’s festivities in the principality – and moored his custom-built Lamborghini yacht to Monte Carlo harbours this weekend again ahead of the Formula 1 return to Monaco.

Posing with bottles of his Proper Number Twelve Irish Whiskey for pictures during yesterday’s qualifying run, Conor McGregor was spotted today ahead of the official race – making his way though the track with his entourage in tow, dancing bizarrely as fans speculated his earmarked Octagon comeback.

On the track, defending world champion, Max Verstappen retained his lead on the championship, winning the Monaco Grand Prix in rather comprehensive fashion from pole position, ahead of former world champion, Fernando Alonso, and emerging Alpine driver, Esteban Ocon.

Leading the race from the opening lap until the final 78th run around the principality, Verstappen, who started from pole on medium tyres, eventually switched to intermediates after a spell of heavy rain, narrowly avoiding a collision with the armco at the Portier turn to take the chequered flag following a recent win in Miami, Florida.

Conor McGregor has been backed to fight Michael Chandler this year

Expected to make his return to active competition for the first time since fracturing his left tibia and fibula against Dustin Poirier back in July 2021, Conor McGregor served as an opposing coach on The Ultimate Fighter 31 earlier this annum – against opposing coach and #5 ranked lightweight contender, Michael Chandler.

Touted to fight the Missouri native at the welterweight limit, UFC president, Dana White hinted that a pairing between the duo could land at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada – potentially at UFC 296 in December.