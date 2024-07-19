Francis Ngannou ‘Back in camp’ as ex-UFC star prepares for PFL fight debut: ‘It’s in the works’

Former undisputed UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou is back in training camp ahead of a long-anticipated debut under the banner of the PFL (Professional Fighters League) – according to promotional official, Ray Sefo.

Ngannou, a former undisputed heavyweight champion under the banner of the UFC, penned a multi-fight deal with the PFL at the beginning of last year following his unceremonious departure from the Octagon after completing his contractual obligations.

And taking two professional boxing matches in the time since, Batie knockout artist, Ngannou first dropped a controversial split decision loss to the then-unbeaten WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury.

Earlier this annum, Ngannou made his sophomore outing in the squared circle against former two-time champion, Anthony Joshua, suffering a devastating second round KO loss to the British star.

Francis Ngannou back in training for PFL debut fight

And expected to take on Renan Ferreira in a PFL debut, Ngannou has reportedly returned to training according to UFC alum, Sefo, following the sad passing of his infant son, Kobe.

“Francis (Ngannou) has been back in camp for the last three weeks in Vegas because he trains with us at Xtreme Couture,” Ray Sefo told Kevin Iole during a recent interview. “That’s in the works, and I think we’re just in the midst of trying to finalize exactly where it’s going to be, when the date is, and what kind of timeframe it’s going to take for both athletes to be ready, and we’ll go from there.”

In his most recent professional mixed martial arts walk, Ngannou most recently unified the heavyweight titles in the UFC with a unanimous decision win over Ciryl Gane, handing the Frenchman his first professional loss back in 2022.

