Conor McGregor ‘Ecstatic and delighted’ amid Khabib Nurmagomedov’s alleged tax issues: ‘That’s rat behavior’

Conor McGregor will be open to welcoming back Khabib Nurmagomedov to the Octagon, as it’s reported the Dagestani native has unpaid taxes.

According to reports, Nurmagomedov has allegedly been under investigation for underpaying his business taxes at an estimated $300 million rubles ($3.3 million United States dollars). Following the reports of the news, McGregor spoke about it and says he hopes that leads to Nurmagomedov returning as he wants that fight back.

“That’s typical rat behavior,” Conor McGregor said on a Duelbits live stream. “Scurrying rat. So, he has bills to pay. Two main events or something he has in the UFC and he owes his b*llocks to the Russian government. So, he’s gonna pay his f—kin’ money that he owes instead of siphoning it out through to other countries. I’m ecstatic and delighted that that’s coming on top of him.

“We all will welcome him back into the fight game where he’s ran from,” McGregor continued. “It’s a rat trap. The rat trap has been set. We’re excited about that and to see where it goes. We noticed a little rat scurrying on back. We see him back around. The fat rat we call him.”

McGregor and Nurmagomedov fought back at UFC 229 in 2018 and it was ‘The Eagle’ who won by fourth-round submission to defend his lightweight title. Nuragomedov fought two more times and then retired following his submission win over Justin Gaethje.

Conor McGregor set for highly-anticipated return

Conor McGregor will be ending his three-year layoff on June 29 when he headlines UFC 303 against Michael Chandler.

McGregor has not competed since July of 2021 when he broke his leg in the trilogy match against Dustin Poirier. Before that, he was knocked out by Poirier after a 40-second TKO win over Donald Cerrone in his return to MMA after his loss to Nurmagomedov.

McGregor is the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion and holds notable wins over Eddie Alvarez, Jose Aldo, Chad Mendes, Dustin Poirier, Max Holloway, and Nate Diaz among others.