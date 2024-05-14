Khabib Nurmagomedov’s team denies report that he owes over $3 million to Russia’s Federal Tax Service

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s team has denied reports that the UFC Hall of Famer owes Russia’s Federal Tax Service more than $3 million.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the former lightweight world champion had multiple accounts frozen, including those associated with the MMA promotion Eagle FC and a charitable organization, due to his allegedly owing 306 million rubles, or $3.3 million.

According to TASS, a Russian news agency, Nurmagomedov’s team has called the reports “inaccurate.”

“The information about tax debt is inaccurate,” the statement read. “Khabib continues to engage in business projects and develop them” (h/t Championship Rounds).

Khabib Nurmagomedov facing serious penalties if found guilty

According to Article 199 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, tax evasion in the country is “punishable by a fine in the amount of 100 thousand to 300 thousand roubles ($1,094 to $3,284) or in the amount of the wage or salary, or any other income of the convicted person for a period of one to two years, or by an arrest for a term of four to six months, or by deprivation of liberty for a term of up to two years with or without deprivation of the right to hold specified offices or to engage in specified activities for a term of up to three years.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov has not competed inside the Octagon since securing his third-straight lightweight title defense against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 in October 2020. He walked away from the sport with a perfect record of 29-0.

Since retiring, ‘The Eagle’ has kickstarted multiple businesses, including a cell phone network dubbed Eagle Mobile, a supplement and water company, an MMA club, and his own MMA promotion. According to the site Mash.ru, Russian authorities were upset that Nurmagomedov had taken the money earmarked for taxes and diverted it into business ventures outside the country.

Preliminary examinations of his many businesses reportedly “uncovered irregularities in documents,” leading to a full audit and the subsequent freezing of his accounts.