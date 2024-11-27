Conor McGregor set for January High Court return in €8million heated feud with Artem Lobov

Just days removed from his civil case with Nikita Hand, in which he was found civilly liable of assault, Conor McGregor will receive just a month of respite from the High Court — with his high-profile feud with former training partner and close friend, Artem Lobov set to be brought to the capital in January — to the tune of €8,000,0000.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight champion and featherweight gold holder under the banner of the UFC, appeared in the High Court over the course of last week in Dublin, with a jury of twelve finding him civilly liable in a rape case against Ms Hand — following an alleged incident at the Beacon Hotel in December, 2018.

Confirming plans to launch an appeal against the decision levelled against him, McGregor, 36, was also ordered to pay Ms Hand close to €250,000 as a result.

“People want to hear from me, I needed time,” Conor McGregor posted on X. “I know I made mistakes. Six years ago, I should have never responded to her outreaches. I should have shut the party down. I should never have stepped out on the woman I love the most in the world. That’s all on me.”

As much as I regret it, everything that happened that night was consensual and all the witnesses present swore to that under oath. I have instructed my legal team to appeal the decision.

I can’t go back and I will move forward. I am beyond grateful to my family, friends and supporters all over the world who have stayed by my side. That’s it. No more. Getting back to the gym – the fight game awaits!”

Conor McGregor set for legal battle with Artem Lobov in the new year

However, ahead of a planned appeal, Conor McGregor is set to once more appear in the High Court as soon as January, in which a lawsuit has been levelled against him by former UFC featherweight and Ultimate Fighter feature, Lobov.

Conor McGregor, who was dropped as a marketing associate from Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey overnight in an official statement provided by Proximo Spirits, who bought the Dubliner’s 49% share for a reported €600,000,000 — saw a row stem with Lobov who alleged he never received a cut from the share of his sale — for which the Russian-born fighter claims he came up with.

Alleging he suggested McGregor pursue business in Irish whiskey rather than a vodka brand, Lobov claims he never received a stake in the sale of the majority shares purchased, with UFC star McGregor, allegedly promising him a stake in the region of 5%.