Khamzat Chimaev’s ‘Crash Bandicoot’ Energy Gone – Michael ‘Venom’ Page Highlights Fighter’s Growth

Michael ‘Venom’ Page thinks Khamzat Chimaev is quickly evolving into a much more dangerous fighter.

Making his promotional debut not long before the COVID-19 pandemic shut everything down, Chimaev made waves by picking up three finishes in eight weeks — the combined time being less than the length of a single MMA round. Tragically, Chiamev’s momentum was brought to an abrupt halt after becoming ill with COVID and seeing his health swiftly decline.

After a long battle that had him considering retirement, ‘Borz’ made a full recovery and a triumphant in October 2021, earning yet another first-round stoppage against Li Jingliang.

Since then, Chimaev has picked up four more wins, each one more impressive than the last.

Speaking with Red Corner MMA, Page offered his assessment of the Chechen’s latest quickfire finish of Robert Whittaker at UFC 308, suggesting that Chimaev’s performances are becoming more measured, allowing him to fight at a consistent pace for 3-5 rounds — when necessary.

And a Khamzat Chimaev that can go a full five rounds with ease is a very dangerous Khamzat Chimaev.

“He did not seem like he is normally a Crash Bandicoot. Round one like just non-stop going crazy. This time, he seemed more composed. He’s in positions, he is picking his shots. Like, Khamzat, that could go five rounds. That’s dangerous for anybody in that division. That Khamzat there it was impressive to see his growth and intelligence in that fight” (h/t Sportskeeda).

Khamzat Chimaev likely next in line for a shot at the middleweight title

After smashing his way through ‘The Reaper’ in Abu Dhabi, ‘Borz’ is likely the next man in line for a shot at the UFC middleweight title — just as soon as reigning champion Dricus Du Plessis settles some outstanding business with Sean Strickland.

Overall, Chimaev is a perfect 14-0 in his mixed martial arts career, eight of those wins coming inside the Octagon. Along the way, he’s picked up a slew of noteworthy wins against former champions and title challengers such as Gilbert Burns and Kamaru Usman.