Conor McGregor Goes After Khabib, Gaethje, Ferguson & Poirier

Former dual weight UFC champion Conor McGregor has taken to social media to individually attack his lightweight rivals Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje Tony Ferguson, and Dustin Poirier. The Irishman appears to have been hyped up by the interim lightweight title fight which took place at UFC 249 in Jacksonville, Florida this past weekend.

In seven posts to Twitter, he recapped the UFC 249 fight card, tried to arrange a fight with Gaethje, slammed Ferguson’s performance at UFC 249, and had some unsurprising harsh word for Numagomedov and MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz.

Check out everything Conor McGregor had to say below…

“The fans make the sport. Watching the other night I was against going in without them. But it will be my fucking pleasure to display the power I possess with zero background noise for them. Its me and Justin next as Khabib is the biggest bottle fighter in the game. Guarantee it.”

“I love Tony. We represented him amazingly at Paradigm sports and were betrayed for a promise of a baseball contract. But frame and preparation here was just embarrassing. His methods and conversation are humorous/enjoyable but he was never the level perceived. Although tough.

“It is Dustin/Tony next when Tony heals. If he does. Dustin will beat him also if changes are not made. Which they won’t. Dustin, although game, and in the mix, will be fed to the floor again. Couple wins here/there then folded in half. Rinse and repeat – Dustin career.”

“Justin, there is no danger in a man that hugs legs, we all know. Try and dance around what the real threat is here all you want. I am going to fucking butcher you. Your teeth. I’m going to put them on a fucking necklace. Speak on my skills as a father? You are f**king dead.

“Don’t ever say you represent the great nation of the United States of America ever again. No true American would speak so highly of, or allow, a convicted member of a Jihadi terror cell represent them. Never Forget! You are a fucking blind fool, and I am going to finish the job.”

“Khabib you absolute embarrassment. Scurrying, hiding rat as usual. As I have said many times. As has been seen many times. Through the pane of glass it was confirmed what was always known. ‘No comment’ lol. An embarrassment to real fighting.”

“After this division demolition job. It is 170lbs.”

Who do you want to see Conor McGregor fight next?